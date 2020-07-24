STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon

Currently non-invasive ventilators are imported by India. Given the pandemic, SwasthVayu is expected to cater to patients requiring respiratory support.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: SwasthVayu, the first Indian-made non-invasive ventilator, will begin clinical trials at Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru. It is developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru, in collaboration with Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD, Pulmonology Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Lung Transplant Physician at Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, and Dr Anurag Agarwal, Director of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology.

Currently non-invasive ventilators are imported by India. Given the pandemic, SwasthVayu is expected to cater to patients requiring respiratory support. The portable ventilator is equipped with advanced features like Bi-level mode, Continuous Positive Airway Mode, Spontaneous modes and 3D printed HEPA-T filter adapter connected directly to the non-ventilated mask.

“Instead of an invasive ventilator, a tight fitting mask will be placed over the patient’s nose and mouth. Air pressure will expand the lungs and also aid in breathing. It can be readily used on patients with unsatisfactory breathing. We started work in February and it took two months to develop the prototype,” Dr Mysore said.

Imported non-invasive ventilators cost between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1 lakh, but this will cost half the price, he said. Apart from Covid patients, these ventilators can benefit patients suffering from other respiratory disorders. “The respiratory valve has a filter, so when the person breathes out, the viral particles will be trapped and won’t spread to health workers,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ventilator SwasthVayu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp