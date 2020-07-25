STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM Yediyurappa summoned over alleged violation of model code of conduct during by-polls

The CM had allegedly called upon the Veerashaiva Lingayat community voters during his election rally at Valmiki Stadium, Gokak on November 23 to ensure that their votes did not split.

Published: 25th July 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A JMFC court in Gokak has issued summons to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with his alleged violation of model code of conduct during the by-polls held in November last year.

The CM had allegedly called upon the Veerashaiva Lingayat community voters during his election rally at Valmiki Stadium, Gokak on November 23 to ensure that their votes did not split.

He had attempted to consolidate the Veerashaiva voters in Gokak where Lingayat Veerashaiva is one of the dominant communities.

However, an Investigating Officer from the Gokak Town Police Station where the case against the CM was registered, filed a B-report in the court in an appeal to dismiss the case. 

While taking up the case, the court apparently rejected the B-report and summoned the CM.

It may be noted that BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi had registered a landslide victory in the bypolls held in November last year defeating his nearest rival Lakhan Jarkiholi.

Jarkiholi was strongly supported by the traditional BJP voters and he managed to register his 6th consecutive victory as MLA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JMFC Court B S Yediyurappa Veerashaiva Lingayat
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp