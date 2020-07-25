STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karwar Airport gets green signal

Business   and tourism in Uttara Kannada is set to receive a major boost as the state cabinet gave a green signal to go ahead with an airport in Karwar district, on Thursday.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

ENGALURU: Business and tourism in Uttara Kannada is set to receive a major boost as the state cabinet gave a green signal to go ahead with an airport in Karwar district, on Thursday. It was originally proposed by the Navy to build an airport for their fighter aircraft and has now been expanded so that civil aircraft can be operated from here too. The site for the proposed airport is on 97.1 acres of land in Ankola Taluk between Alageri and Bhaviker villages. Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department told The New Indian Express, “We have spoken to the Navy to allow us to operate passenger flights from here.

They have agreed for the development of a civil enclave with the operation of 70-seater ATR-72 flights only. In the future, the runway will be expanded to 3,000 metres to handle wide-bodied aircraft like B737 and A320.” The site is adjacent to NH-66 and Konkan Railway Line and this will help in creating a transport infrastructure hub here, Mohan said. The site is also near the Belkeri Port, which will be developed as a major port in the future. District-in-charge Minister Shivram Hebbar told The New Indian Express, “Employment and business in the region will get a major boost.”

Speaking of an improved air connectivity scenario in North Karnataka, Mohan said both Kalaburagi and Bidar have airports presently and Vijayapura, Shivamogga and Karwar will come up with it soon. When the airport gets operational, Karwar will serve as a counter magnet to Goa, the Principal Secretary said. “People would be able to visit popular tourist attractions like Dandeli, Attiveri Bird Sanctuary, Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Om Beach, Yana, and Kudle Beach easily. Disaster management and medical emergencies too can be handled better with air connectivity in place,” he added. The work will start by mid 2021 and the airport is expected to be in place by 2024.

