A year of managing crises for BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka was staring at a drought when Yediyurappa took over as CM for the record fourth time on July 26, 2019. In a few days, several districts were hit by devastating floods.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will complete one year in office on Sunday. From devastating floods to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been a year of crises management for the BJP veteran, even as his administration grapples with multiple challenges.

Karnataka was staring at a drought when Yediyurappa took over as CM for the record fourth time on July 26, 2019. In a few days, several districts were hit by devastating floods. Responding to the situation, the CM visited most of the flood-hit districts to oversee relief works. It was followed by ministry formation and the by-polls that ensured stability of the government formed with the support of leaders who switched sides, and also helped reassert his authority over the government and the party to some extent.

As chief minister, Yediyurappa seems to have managed the crises well, but his development agenda did not get the required push, even though he attempted to take it to the next level. He visited Davos to woo investors, and looked forward to implement announcements made in the budget. But mobilisation of resources became a big challenge. After the pandemic broke out, he made it clear that the focus would only be on fighting the dreaded disease, but the fiscal situation was not that bright.

BJP state unit general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said that despite many challenges, the government had done well on all fronts. “From releasing funds to help those hit by devastating floods to announcing the Rs 2,200 crore special package during the pandemic, the government has done well,” he said. However, the government’s has come under fire for taking the ordinance route to amend the Land Reforms Act, labour and industrial laws, and its handling of the Covid-19 situation -- especially in the last few weeks.

“He came to power through baptism by fire, and has remained in power through baptism by fire,” said political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri. “Covid overtook everything. There was some success initially, as the CM put his faith in the bureaucracy and experts, and did not allow too much space for political interference. It also saw several hiccups, and there was a rift within the government. There is a feeling that the government has not been able to come to grips with the problem.” Those working closely with the CM said that Yediyurappa has worked very hard to overcome all the challenges and crises. Once the state manages to overcome the pandemic, the focus will only be on development, they said.

BS Yediyurappa
