COVID-19 cases breach 1,00,000-mark in Karnataka, biggest one-day spike of 5,324 new infections

By PTI

BENGALURU: COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the one lakh mark on Monday, as the state reported a biggest single-day spike of 5,324 new infections and 75 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,953, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,847 patients getting discharged after recovery.

With the fresh cases, a total 1,01,465 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, including 1,953 deaths and 37,685 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 5,324 fresh cases reported on Monday, a whopping 1,470 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on July 26 with 5,199 cases.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the state is reporting over 5,000 fresh cases.

