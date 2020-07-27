STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Monumental effort: Hampi structures to be protected from monsoon fury

The waterproofing technology will be used to preserve the large stone pillars of Purandara Mantapa from damage.

Published: 27th July 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

In 2019, when a large amount of water released from the Tungabhadra Dam rose till Kodandarama Temple in Hampi, damaging the many monuments | Express

In 2019, when a large amount of water released from the Tungabhadra Dam rose till Kodandarama Temple in Hampi, damaging the many monuments | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: After floods wreaked havoc in Hampi last year, damaging ancient monuments at the world heritage site, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up ‘flood proofing’ to preserve them. The region is prone to annual floods.

Work has begun on Purandara Mantapa, located on the banks of the Tungabhadra, and will be extended to other monuments too. The project has been jointly undertaken by ASI and the Hampi World Heritage Site Management Authority (HWHAMA).

Every year, when large amounts of water are released from the Tungabhadra Dam, several monuments in Hampi are inundated. The Purandara Mantapa is often the first to get submerged. In 2019, the water had partially submerged the Kodandarama temple, which had not seen floods for several years.

The waterproofing technology will be used to preserve the large stone pillars of Purandara Mantapa from damage.“Flooding is an annual affair and many monuments are affected. Due to the water, there is growth of fungus and other mosses under some pillars, which could harm the monument. The technology is certified by the ASI, and will strengthen the pillars and sustain them during floods,” an ASI official said.

“The technology has been used on Puranadara Mantapa pillars. Work is nearing the final stage. The method will be tried on other monuments. A proposal will be sent to the government,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hampi Archaeological Survey of India
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How West Africa is using Ebola experience to fight COVID-19 | TNIE Documentary
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp