Monumental effort: Hampi structures to be protected from monsoon fury

HUBBALLI: After floods wreaked havoc in Hampi last year, damaging ancient monuments at the world heritage site, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up ‘flood proofing’ to preserve them. The region is prone to annual floods.

Work has begun on Purandara Mantapa, located on the banks of the Tungabhadra, and will be extended to other monuments too. The project has been jointly undertaken by ASI and the Hampi World Heritage Site Management Authority (HWHAMA).

Every year, when large amounts of water are released from the Tungabhadra Dam, several monuments in Hampi are inundated. The Purandara Mantapa is often the first to get submerged. In 2019, the water had partially submerged the Kodandarama temple, which had not seen floods for several years.

The waterproofing technology will be used to preserve the large stone pillars of Purandara Mantapa from damage.“Flooding is an annual affair and many monuments are affected. Due to the water, there is growth of fungus and other mosses under some pillars, which could harm the monument. The technology is certified by the ASI, and will strengthen the pillars and sustain them during floods,” an ASI official said.

“The technology has been used on Puranadara Mantapa pillars. Work is nearing the final stage. The method will be tried on other monuments. A proposal will be sent to the government,” the official said.