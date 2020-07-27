Out of 22 arrested in connection to BIMS violence in Belagavi, 13 test Covid positive

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident, as many as 13 persons out of 22 accused, who were arrested in connection to violence at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), have tested COVID positive, in Belagavi on Sunday.

It may be recalled here that 22 persons were arrested by the APMC police for allegedly damaging the property at BIMS by pelting stones and setting an ambulance on fire on July 22. Three other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Swabs were collected from all the accused who were arrested before producing them before the court, which sent them to judicial custody. The report of 20 accused arrested has been received out of which 13 have tested positive. The reports of two other accused are yet to be received, according to police sources.