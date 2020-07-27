STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pillars of temple fall due to rain, ASI team to visit today

There are several stone pillars in temples and surrounding mantapas and some of them are in a dilapidated condition.

Tourists stand on pillars of Salu Mantapa for a picture in Hampi

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Two pillars of an ancient temple mantapa in Hampi fell after heavy rain in the region. This was noticed on Sunday morning by local authorities, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Hampi has taken note of it.

The pillars, located in the front portion of the Shiva and Durga Devi temple in Hampi, collapsed due to the rain. The temple is located behind the famous Virupaksha temple. The ASI team is expected to pay a visit to the temple on Monday to inspect the damage.

There are several stone pillars in temples and surrounding mantapas and some of them are in a dilapidated condition. Heavy rain on Friday and Saturday night may have weakened the foundation, leading to their collapse.

The pillars are located near Lokapavana Puskarani (step hills) and restoration work is expected to start soon. “We learnt about the damage to the pillars and restoration work will be taken up soon, after a team of senior ASI officials inspects the damage. There are several such structures in Hampi which need protection and restoration. The ASI and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority has identified many such points,” said an ASI official.

