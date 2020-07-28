STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

1,01,465 Karnataka has 1 lakh reasons to worry

With 61,819 active cases and counting, Karnataka now only second to Maharashtra

Published: 28th July 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

A staffer checks the infrastructure at the country’s biggest Covid Care Centre at the BIEC, which opened in Bengaluru on Monday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday crossed the one lakh-mark in its Covid-19 tally with the highest daily addition of 5,324 cases, pushing up the total to 1,01,465, making it only the fifth state in the country to cross the grim landmark after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. The state also stood second in the most number of active cases at 61,819 after Mahrashtra, which has 1,48,601 cases.

This is the fourth day in a row that Karnataka has added over 5,000 cases in a single day. While the state’s ever-increasing positivity rate now stands at 8.41 per cent, on the brighter side, the mortality rate is steadily coming down, resting at 1.92 per cent, after having remained above 2 per cent from July 16 to July 24. With 75 deaths on Monday, the toll went up to 1,953. 

There was a slight dip in recoveries with 1,847 patients discharged on Monday after recording over 2,000 discharges on each of the last four days. The state’s recovery rate is now 37.14 per cent, but is still considered satisfactory despite dipping from 41.94 per cent on July 5 to 35.29 per cent on July 20. The total number of discharged patients stands at 37,685. 

Bengaluru, which has been the main culprit in pushing up the state’s Covid tally by adding more than 2,000 cases every day over the last few days, saw 1,470 cases on Monday. The city’s recovery rate at 25.97 per cent is also far below the state’s figures of 37.14 per cent. Bengaluru saw 784 discharges on Monday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 12,189. The state capital’s mortality rate at 1.95 per cent is slightly above that of the state’s at 1.92 per cent. On Monday, the city saw 26 deaths, taking the toll to 917. Bengaluru Urban, with 46,923 cases, continues to top the districts with the highest tally, followed by Ballari with 4,930, Dakshina Kannada 4,925, Kalaburagi 4,495, and Udupi 3,612.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp