1,01,465 Karnataka has 1 lakh reasons to worry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday crossed the one lakh-mark in its Covid-19 tally with the highest daily addition of 5,324 cases, pushing up the total to 1,01,465, making it only the fifth state in the country to cross the grim landmark after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. The state also stood second in the most number of active cases at 61,819 after Mahrashtra, which has 1,48,601 cases.

This is the fourth day in a row that Karnataka has added over 5,000 cases in a single day. While the state’s ever-increasing positivity rate now stands at 8.41 per cent, on the brighter side, the mortality rate is steadily coming down, resting at 1.92 per cent, after having remained above 2 per cent from July 16 to July 24. With 75 deaths on Monday, the toll went up to 1,953.

There was a slight dip in recoveries with 1,847 patients discharged on Monday after recording over 2,000 discharges on each of the last four days. The state’s recovery rate is now 37.14 per cent, but is still considered satisfactory despite dipping from 41.94 per cent on July 5 to 35.29 per cent on July 20. The total number of discharged patients stands at 37,685.

Bengaluru, which has been the main culprit in pushing up the state’s Covid tally by adding more than 2,000 cases every day over the last few days, saw 1,470 cases on Monday. The city’s recovery rate at 25.97 per cent is also far below the state’s figures of 37.14 per cent. Bengaluru saw 784 discharges on Monday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 12,189. The state capital’s mortality rate at 1.95 per cent is slightly above that of the state’s at 1.92 per cent. On Monday, the city saw 26 deaths, taking the toll to 917. Bengaluru Urban, with 46,923 cases, continues to top the districts with the highest tally, followed by Ballari with 4,930, Dakshina Kannada 4,925, Kalaburagi 4,495, and Udupi 3,612.