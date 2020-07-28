STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Mysuru corporation takes loudspeaker route to raise awareness

As on July 27, the city has witnessed 3163 cases of which 2152 have been discharged, while 115 deaths were also reported

Published: 28th July 2020

The public announcements are made from garbage trucks

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: Public announcements from a loudspeaker fixed atop a garbage truck are catching the attention of residents in Mysuru.

Mysuru City Corporation which is chalking out various measures to create awareness among residents has come up with this innovative idea amid rising COVID-19 cases in the district.

Some of the garbage collection trucks and auto tippers are been fitted with loudspeakers to educate people about COVID-19 and measures to be adopted to stop the spread of the virus and stay safe.

The pourakarmikas who collect waste from all the 65 wards in the city play the recorded audio, thus drawing the attention of people.

In the audio, officials have requested people to maintain social distancing, sanitise their hands, wear masks and take other safety measures to stop the spread of the virus. Senior citizens and children have also been asked not to venture out.

The corporation has also warned of imposing a fine of Rs 200 on  maskless people. People were also asked not to spit on the streets.

Shalini, a homemaker, lauded the efforts of the corporation and said, “Announcing on the loudspeaker is a good move. It will be helpful to reach and educate people. It is sad that even after so many initiatives, people are not behaving responsibly.”

Raju, a pourakarmika, said, “This loudspeaker announcement will help in a big way. It is drawing a lot of attention from the people. Meanwhile, we have also been requesting citizens to maintain social distancing for the past three months.”

As on July 27, the city has witnessed 3163 cases of which 2152 have been discharged, while 115 deaths were also reported.

