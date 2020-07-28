STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Board chiefs appointed, but many miffed

BSY hopes to placate supporters but 4 appointees reject posts, say they deserve to be ministers; those not on list now hopeful
 

Published: 28th July 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what could be a step towards cabinet reshuffle and expansion, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday appointed 24 BJP legislators as chiefs of various boards and corporations. While four of the appointments were withdrawn within hours the exercise was aimed at placating MLAs close to BS Yediyurappa who had been complaining about being ignored. But many MLAs, who are cabinet berth aspirants, either openly dissed the appointments or coyly rejected them. They were left disappointed as appointments to boards and corporations mean that they are no longer in contention for a ministerial berth. 

Senior BJP leader from Chitradurga GH Thippareddy was the first to publicly reject the appointment deeming it an ‘insult’. He said, “I am a six-time MLA. I don’t need an appointment to a board. I qualify to be a minister and it is my right.”Hours later, the CMO withdrew his appointment as Chairman to the Karnataka Housing Board was withdrawn along with those of Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli as president of the Karnataka Finance Corporation, Lalaji Mendon as Chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, and Basavaraj Dadesur as president, Karnataka State Social Welfare Board, due to ‘technical qualifications’.  

“Everybody wants to become a minister, but there are only 34 berths. This was an attempt to accommodate some MLAs in important posts, but many are disappointed,” said a source from the Yediyurappa camp, reiterating that the exercise was meant to placate MLAs, but some dissent was expected. The appointments came on a day when Yediyurappa launched a booklet on his government’s achievements over the last one year. 

Younger MLAs like Preetham Gowda, who has been appointed as chief of Jungle Lodges and Resorts, and Dattatreya Patil Revoor, who was made chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board, seem to have decided to convey their disappointment to the CM personally. “This has come as a surprise. I do not want such a huge responsibility and I request the CM to appoint someone else,” said Gowda, a debutante MLA from Hassan. After pulling off a rare victory for the BJP in the KR Pet bypolls, he was hoping to make it to the cabinet, much like Revoor. The MLA from Gulbarga South is keen on meeting Yediyurappa before deciding whether to accept the appointment. 

Former ministers like Hartal Halappa, leaders like M P Kumaraswamy, Raju Gouda, A S Patil Nadahalli and Kalakappa Bandi too are said to be miffed, but are choosing to keep quiet, source said. But MLAs, like M Chandrappa of Holalkere and Araga Jnanendra of Teerthahalli, said they would accept any post given to them and work for Yediyurappa. Channagiri’s Madal Virupakshappa grudgingly accepted the post, ading he would have liked to be a minister. Meanwhile, the move has given more confidence to cabinet aspirants like Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, CP Yogeshwar and H Vishwanath as it makes their path smoother.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp