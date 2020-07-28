Kaal Bhairava teams curb poaching

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid restricting activities, many people living near forests have turned into a problem for the forest department, as the number of poaching cases touches a record in Karnataka. However, Sirsi forest division, taking such activities in their stride, has formed six ‘Kaal Bhairava’ day/night patrol teams to tackle poaching of wildlife. Siddapura Range officials recently arrested poachers for processing wildlife meat and also prevented such incidents in the reserve forest.

With directions from Kanara Circle CCF Yatish Kumar and Sirsi DCF S G Hegde, night patrolling has been strengthened and tightened in sensitive areas. Aziz Sheik, ACF, Siddapura, and RFO Shivanand Ningani were instrumental in putting in place two ‘Kaal Bhairava’ teams that work 12-hour day and night shifts in this range.

Each team comprises two deputy RFOs, two guards, two watchers and one driver.While on patrol on July 19, they caught two people who were preparing to hunt in the rich habitat of Arsikatte forest beat of Nidagodu section. Chandreshekar Naik (42) and Ramchandra Nayak (44) of Honnehadda village were caught red-handed attempting to load their gun with cartridges, and were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. One rifle, two batteries and a bag of cartridges was seized.

In another case on July 24, the team raided and arrested a person for processing the meat of a barking deer. Shantesh Kariya Naik of Kolsirsi was not a habitual offender but claimed that he had found a dead deer in the forest and was processing it. In a third case last month, 850 grams of pangolin scales were seized by police.

This case was handed over to Siddapura Range.

RFO Ningani adds, “Poaching has gone up in Covid times. We have kept strict vigil and the teams are alert 24/7. An inquiry is going on in all the three cases to ascertain their modus operandi, while pangolin scales have been sent to forensic lab for testing. Cases have been booked and the offenders are in judicial custody.”

The reserve forest in Siddapura is about 70 kms from Anshi-Dandeli Tiger Reserve periphery, and is home to the Indian gaur, spotted deer, barking deer and other herbivores. And for people staying home, it is an easy form of food as also a distraction to while away their time.