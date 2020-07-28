Karnataka government all set to hold CET

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the high court directing the government to reconsider its decision to hold KCET on July 30-31 even as COVID-19 is on the rise, the government has said it is firm on its decision to move ahead with the schedule.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the higher education minister, convened a videoconference with high-level officers to discuss the matter, during which the officers deemed it safe to conduct the exams on the scheduled dates. Officials from the higher education department, all district deputy commissioners, police superintendents, officials from health and other departments were present.

The High Court has asked the government to file its response by 2.30 pm on Wednesday as to whether the state machinery is equipped to hold the examinations. It asked how students from containment areas could appear for the exam when there is a bar on people moving venturing out of their houses in those zones. In such a case, the court wondered, students are likely to miss out on the exam.

However, the senior officers, including the DCs, informed the deputy chief minister that students from all areas, including containment zones and neighbouring states, will not only be allowed to write the exams but appropriate measures will be taken to ensure their transport and safety. The officers said while SSLC students, who are younger than CET candidates, could successfully give their board exams, conducting CET exams will certainly not be an issue.

Post the videoconference, the deputy chief minister said the same will be conveyed to the high court via the advocate general on Wednesday. “We are ready to conduct the exams. Will give all necessary details to the court and will abide by whatever verdict the court will deliver,” Dr Narayan said.