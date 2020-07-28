STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government all set to hold CET

The High Court has asked the government to file its response by 2.30 pm on Wednesday as to whether the state machinery is equipped to hold the examinations.

Published: 28th July 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the high court directing the government to reconsider its decision to hold KCET on July 30-31 even as COVID-19 is on the rise, the government has said it is firm on its decision to move ahead with the schedule. 

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the higher education minister, convened a videoconference with high-level officers to discuss the matter, during which the officers deemed it safe to conduct the exams on the scheduled dates. Officials from the higher education department, all district deputy commissioners, police superintendents, officials from health and other departments were present.

The High Court has asked the government to file its response by 2.30 pm on Wednesday as to whether the state machinery is equipped to hold the examinations. It asked how students from containment areas could appear for the exam when there is a bar on people moving venturing out of their houses in those zones. In such a case, the court wondered, students are likely to miss out on the exam.

However, the senior officers, including the DCs, informed the deputy chief minister that students from all areas, including containment zones and neighbouring states, will not only be allowed to write the exams but appropriate measures will be taken to ensure their transport and safety. The officers said while SSLC students, who are younger than CET candidates, could successfully give their board exams, conducting CET exams will certainly not be an issue.

Post the videoconference, the deputy chief minister said the same will be conveyed to the high court via the advocate general on Wednesday. “We are ready to conduct the exams. Will give all necessary details to the court and will abide by whatever verdict the court will deliver,” Dr Narayan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka CET
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp