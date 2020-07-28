Mysuru farmers told to vacate village, threaten mass suicide

By Express News Service

MYSURU: About 41 families that lost their land to Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) have now been served a final notice to vacate their homes as also the very village where they lived for generations. Notice has also been served to the over 100 years old Sr Gurukambaleshwara Veerashaiva Mutt and its devotees.

When the process to acquire land for the biggest industrial area in Thanvapura and Adakalanahlli in Nanjangud taluk started in 2005-06, the villagers opposed it and took up a legal battle.

As petitions did not come up for hearing, the farmers presumed the proposal of land acquisition was dropped. However, now they have been served with an additional notice to vacate their houses.

Many of the families who lost their land to the KIADB are left with nothing to survive on, and are in no mood to vacate. They even threatened to “commit suicide” if they are forced out of their villages.

After running from pillar to post, the villagers have now decided to knock the doors of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, who earlier represented Varuna constituency, and the sitting MLA Yathindra.

Meanwhile, Raitha Sangha activists staged a protest and put out posters around the village that they were not for sale and would not give in to forcible eviction. They also threatened to lock up officers who came to the village to evict them.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)