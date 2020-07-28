Rajini fan in Karnataka welcomes his COVID warrior wife in 'Kabali' style on her recovery

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Event manager and Superstar Rajinikanth fan Ramachandra Rao made a huge splash in his neighbourhood by giving a grand red carpet welcome to his wife Kalavathi when she returned home after recovering from COVID-19.

A staff nurse attached to the designated COVID-19 hospital here, Kalavathi tested positive a couple of weeks ago and had to part with her husband and ten-year-old daughter who stay at Srirama Nagara here. The residents who were nice until then and would take medical help from the family suddenly turned hostile.

Having faced the stigma and social taboo, Rao decided to make his wife's return a big event. He laid out a red carpet, arranged a group of women to offer floral tributes and had the occasion shot to preserve it for posterity.

He also went a step ahead by honouring the district surgeon Dr T A Veerabhadraiah and all the staff with fruits, garlands and bouquets. "Yes, I am a cent percent fan of Rajinikanth sir and my family's

interest is paramount for me especially my wife. Our house was sealed for ten days and I was eager to see her back," remarked Rao.

Residents of Srirama Nagara were all praise for Rao and his style as he never steps out of the house without wearing a suit. "We just cannot identify him if he does not wear a suit," remarked a

resident. He might have have over thirty suits in his cupboard for daily use, he predicted.

"I had great faith that I will recover as I had seen people recovering fast, having worked in the COVID-19 ward for over three months," remarked Kalavathy who will be rejoining work in the designated hospital on August 1.

Earlier, Kalavathy got the opportunity to talk to none other than Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as the latter celebrated one year in office virtually on Monday.