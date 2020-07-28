STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sedition case against Amulya Leona: Karnataka HC disposes of plea seeking NIA probe

Amulya was arrested by the city police on charges of sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an anti-CAA rally held at Freedom Park on February 21. She was released on bail in June.

Amulya Leona speaking at the function

Amulya Leona (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday disposed of the public interest litigation filed by an advocate from Mandya, seeking the transfer of the sedition case against Amulya Leona Noronha, a 19-year-old college student in the city, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice HP Sandesh disposed of the petition, saying this is not a case for invoking extraordinary jurisdiction and entrusting it to the NIA for a probe, directing the magistrate court to cancel the bail granted to her or ordering a probe against the investigating officer for alleged delay in filing the charge sheet.

Amulya was arrested by the city police on charges of sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an anti-CAA rally held at Freedom Park on February 21. She was released on bail in June.

The petition was filed by H L Vishala Raghu on June 16. The single judge referred the matter to the division bench.

Accordingly, the matter was heard by the division bench headed by the Chief Justice and disposed of. The bench also recorded the absence of the counsel of the petitioner while passing the order.

In the petition, Raghu said there is a need to ascertain whether there is an ‘advisory committee’ that was behind Amulya’s speeches and whether it had any links to terror organisations.

The state government, meanwhile, has appointed I S Pramod Chandra as Special Public Prosecutor to argue the sedition case registered against Amulya, before the JMFC and sessions courts.

