Had to use my influence to get my niece treated: Sudha Rani

Around 11.45 pm on Monday, Kannada actress Sudha Rani rushed her 32-year-old niece, who had acute pain due to kidney stones, to a private hospital.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 11.45 pm on Monday, Kannada actress Sudha Rani rushed her 32-year-old niece, who had acute pain due to kidney stones, to a private hospital. However, the hospital is said to have refused  admission even after multiple requests and she could get her niece treated only after calling people in high places.Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K tweeted that they would take action against the hospital.

Speaking to TNIE, Sudha Rani said that her niece was in acute pain and yet the doctor refused  treatment stating the  beds were full. She said pleading with the hospital staff for an hour did not yield any result.
“My niece has kidney stones and she frequently gets acute pain. Her temperature was high and  we rushed her to the nearby Apollo Hospital on Sheshadri Road. We were asked to go to another hospital. They had an emergency room and it was empty. I would have understood if it was full.”

Meanwhile, looking at her niece’s condition, Sudha called Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and informed him about her plight. According to Sudha, the top cop spoke to the hospital management. “Bhaskar Rao was very helpful. He asked them to take my niece in and provide treatment and only then she was called inside. They gave her basic treatment and after a while my niece started feeling better and they told us that she needed  a ventilator and told us to shift her to another hospital. When we asked why she needed a ventilator, there was no response. However, we started looking for other hospitals and got a bed at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital and shifted her around 5 am.”

She added, “Just because I could speak to the Police Commissioner, I could get the hospital to treat my niece.  What can the common man do in such  circumstances? Strict action needs to be taken against such hospitals. ”Meanwhile, Minister Sudhakar tweeted, “The news is that Actress  Sudharani had gone to the hospital and Sheshadripuram apollo Hospital delayed the treatment. Disciplinary action will be taken against the  private hospital.”When contacted, Apollo Hospital did not respond.

