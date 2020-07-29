STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IAS officers shuffled in Karnataka, Rajkumar Khatri moves to Labour Department

Rajkumar Khatri, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture Department has been transferred to the Labour Department now.

Published: 29th July 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 10:16 AM

IAS officer Rajkumar Khatri

IAS officer Rajkumar Khatri (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government transferred at least 12 IAS officers in Karnataka on Tuesday. Interestingly, the Labour Department has got a new head in less than two months. 

In May, the State Government transferred senior IAS officer P Manivannan, who was Secretary of Labour Department, and Maheshwar Rao took over as secretary, before being transferred again in six weeks.

Rajkumar Khatri, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture Department has been transferred to the Labour Department now.

Additional Chief Secretary of Women and Child Welfare Department Dr Nagambika Devi has been transferred to the Social Welfare Department, while senior IAS officer Kumar Naik who was in the Social Welfare Department, has been transferred to the Women and Child Welfare Department.

IAS officer Manoj Jain, who was serving as Managing Director of Karnataka Public Lands Corporation Ltd, will take charge as Special Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with immediate effect.

North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Managing Director Rajendra Cholan has been transferred to BBMP as Special Commissioner (Finance).

The other IAS officers transferred include R Vinoth Priya,  B R Mamtha,  Sindhu B Rupesh, Rajendra KV, Darshan H V, H N Gopalkrishna, Kavitha S and Patil Y Shivanagouda.

