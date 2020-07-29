Students need not panic, says Karnataka Dy CM as govt all set for CET amid COVID-19 crisis

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday visited Lakshmi Ammanni College, Malleshwaram, and took stock of the exam preparations in view of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test to be held on Thursday and Friday.

He took cognisance of precautionary measures such as distance to be maintained between students, sanitation and thermal screening among others made in the background of COVID-19, besides the security at the exam centre.

Talking to reporters, he said the government was all set to conduct the CET exams. He cited the examples of the successful conduct of the SSLC exam and II PUC English exam in times of the pandemic, and said the students and their parents need not worry about the infection. “All necessary measures have been taken,” he said.

Dr Narayan clarified that even candidates who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to write the CET exams while those from containment zones will be allowed to travel to their exam centres with a guardian.

The government had initially scheduled the CET exams for April 23-24. It was postponed due to the surge in COVID cases.