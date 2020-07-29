STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Was Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu transferred after receiving death threat?

Sindhu said police will take legal action against any illegal cattle transport and appealed people not to pay heed to rumours.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a sudden development, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh was transferred and replaced by Rajendra KV who was the Belagavi ZP CEO, on Tuesday. 

Sindhu was transferred to the post of Director, Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS), DP&R (E-governance), Bengaluru. Sources said the transfer order came as a shock to her as she is yet to complete a year in her post. She had taken charge as DK DC in September 2019.

The transfer has raised many eyebrows as it comes close on the heels of Sindhu receiving a death threat for warning of taking legal action against those taking law into their hands and attacking cattle traders. 

On Tuesday, Sindhu tweeted saying many are creating confusion regarding the transportation of cattle. She said police will take legal action against any illegal cattle transport and appealed people not to pay heed to rumours. 

