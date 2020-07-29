STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will protest if anti-farmer laws not withdrawn, says Gowda

He said he had written three letters to the CM in this regard.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

HD Deve Gowda addresses the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday| Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former PM and JDS president HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday lashed out at the State government for adopting the ordinance route to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, Karnataka Agriculture Produce Marketing Act and Industrial Disputes Act and urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to withdraw them.“These amendments are retrograde, anti-farmer and anti-labour. In the best interest of farmers and labourers, the government must withdraw them immediately,” he told the media. He said he had written three letters to the CM in this regard.

Gowda said amendments to the Land Reforms Act are detrimental to the farm sector, and that farmers would lose their lands and become homeless as the government action would only help realtors. It would be a death knell for farmers and the government must realize its mistake and withdraw it, Gowda said.
On the amendment to the APMC Act, the JDS leader said it allows big businesses to buy and sell agriculture produce from the farmers directly, which bypasses the regulated marketing committees, while the amendment to the Industrial Disputes Act give owners of any firm the power to adopt a “hire and fire policy” and the government will not have any control over firms.

“We do not want to violate Covid-19 guidelines and that was why I kept quiet. But now, I decided to speak as the amendments would have an adverse impact on people of the State,” he said. “They should not do such an injustice to people only because they have majority. If the government fails to withdraw the acts, we will stage protests across the state,” he said, adding, that he himself would hit the streets. On August 1, he has called a meeting of his party leaders to discuss the future course of action.

Covid package
On the economic package announced by the state government to help people hit due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the former PM said, everyone knows how much of that money reached the people and how much was wasted. “The Congress has accused the government of Rs 2,000 crore misappropriation in purchase of medical equipment and we do not know if we should protest against it or not. Several instances in the past show that those involved in corruption have got more power, but that doesn’t mean we will keep quiet and tolerate the government’s indifferent attitude. It must realize its mistakes and take measures to fight the pandemic,” Gowda said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp