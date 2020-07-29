STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women conduct child delivery through video call in Karnataka

A group of women successfully delivered a baby boy getting instructions through a video call with a gynaecologist from KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

By Gangadhar Hugar
Express News Service

HAVERI: It was a scene straight out of the Hindi film -- "3 Idiots"  where students conducted child delivery of a woman and something similar was witnessed in Hangal Town of Haveri district on Monday.

A group of women successfully delivered a baby boy getting instructions through a video call with a gynaecologist from KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

The incident took place on Monday when the family could not get any ambulance services as most of the ambulances were deputed on COVID duty. However, when the condition of the mother became serious, the women in the neighbourhood decided to take the matter into their hands.  

Vasavi Pattepur, a resident of Vaidyara street developed labour pain on Sunday afternoon but the family could not find any transport. As the matter became serious the women tried to help her deliver. One among them telephoned her friend, who happened to be a gynaecologist at KIMS hospital in Hubballi. She further instructed the team of women to conduct successful delivery. Later the mother and baby were shifted to hospital.

Dr Priyanaka Mantagi, Gynecologist from KIMS was on duty when she received the distress call. She responded positively and guided women how delivery the baby and as per her guidelines the delivery was normal and successful.

The family members were in joy and have thanked the doctor as well as the team of women from Vaidayara Oni and Chennamma Circle area in Hangal. "It was a great feeling and we were assisted by our friend from Hubballi who is a gynaecologist in Hubballi," said Madhulika Desai, one among the women who conducted delivery.

Dr Priyanaka Mantagi from KIMS said that the delivery was almost done when she received the call. "I only guided them to conduct delivery. The women who were on the spot knew few things about baby birth and that was helpful. Soon after the delivery the ambulance reached their residence and the mother baby duo were taken for further treatment to a hospital. This is first such kind of delivery I conducted or was part of it," she Dr Priyanka told The New Indian Express.

