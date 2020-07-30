CM’s post not vacant: Kateel

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Downplaying rumours of attempts to dethrone Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the CM’s post is not vacant. Speaking to mediapersons ahead of attending a BJP workers’ meeting in Shravanabelagola on Wednesday, Kateel said no leader is lobbying for the CM’s post in the party.

It’s nothing but mere media speculation, he said. Taking a dig at Congress leaders for politicising the Covid-19 crisis in the state, Kateel said that they have no moral right to slam the BJP as they failed to appoint doctors for primary health centres despite ruling the nation for 60 years.