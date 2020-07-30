New worry for farmers – a viral skin disease in cattle

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A virus is now sweeping cattle. Farmers in Karnataka, already crushed by the novel coronavirus, now have to deal with this. Thanks to the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), cows are yielding less milk, while bullocks are unable to plough. With a fall in milk sales in the past few months due to the Covid-19 situation, cattle farmers are now worried about this contagious disease. However, it does not affect human beings.

LSD is an infectious disease of cattle and buffaloes caused by a virus called Capripox. It is transmitted by mosquitoes and biting flies. Symptoms are high fever followed by development of stiff, round cutaneous nodules and fibrous tissue growth, which can be formed any day between 7 and 21 days.

The disease originated in Africa and has now spread across Europe, Kazakhstan and is also seen in Kerala and Odisha. It’s been detected in Karnataka too, and since May, there is an increase in the number of cases.

Over 700 cases of LSD have been detected so far, mostly in a few villages in Ramanagara’s Kanakapura taluk, Hoskote and KR Puram in Bengaluru, sources in the animal husbandry department said. In a few villages in Kanakapura, Hallikar calves – a native breed of Karnataka mainly used for draught purpose – are found to be affected with LSD.

The disease is seasonal, starting in the wet summer and going on till the end of the monsoon because this is the breeding season for biting flies. The infected cattle are to be kept in isolation. Disinfectant has to be sprayed in cattle-sheds, and in case of death, the carcass has to be buried deep inside the earth.

Dr B M Veeregowda, Associate Professor at Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, said this disease can be controlled by using Goat Pox vaccine. “Early detection can avoid spread. Affected animals may be treated with antibiotics, anti-inflammatory and anti-histamines, besides supportive medicines such as liver tonics and fly repellents,” he said.