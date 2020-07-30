STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ocean brings ashore rich ‘Madi Kasa’ at Malpe

Madi Kasa accumulates along the shoreline of Malpe beach | Express

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: It is that time of year when the ocean churns, washing ashore organic waste, locally known as Madi Kasa, which accumulates along the shoreline.This week, Madi Kasa surfaced along Malpe beach and those who did not know of its biological worth, urged the beach authority to “clean the trash”. However, the beach authority is firm that the sediments should go back into the ocean, as fish feed on it.

Sudesh Shetty, in-charge of Malpe Development Committee, said three weeks ago, the  committee took up a cleaning drive on Malpe beach. Staff were instructed to pick up only plastic waste and not to touch the organic sediments. ‘’Though some people urged us to clear the organic matter, we made them understand the importance of these sediments and the dynamic process ahead that enhances coastal productivity,” he said.

“Even if the sediments are on the shore, snails and crabs feed on them. So, calling them ‘beach trash’ is wrong,” he said.Dr Prathibha Rohit, principal scientist, Mangalore Research Centre of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, said due to many rivers joining the Arabian Sea in the west, organic sediments are found more along the west coast when compared to the east coast. Because of this, the west coast is more productive too, she added.

Environmentalist N A Madhyastha said organic sediment is a natural process and local fishermen consider it the ‘nectar of the sea’.

