STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After minister lends them an ear, ASHA workers call off 20-day stir

They also identify people for quarantine, take swab tests, conduct health screenings at inter-state borders among others.

Published: 31st July 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers had been protesting since July 10, demanding a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 12,000 and an adequate supply of PPE kits | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following assurances from the state government, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) withdrew their statewide strike on Thursday, after protesting for 20 days. On Wednesday, the protesters were met by Health Minister B Sriramulu, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey and state nodal officers for ASHA workers, Prabhu Gowda, who assured them that their demands will be resolved as soon as possible by holding talks with the government.

A day prior to their protest in the city, talks were held between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and the Health Minister, and two days’ time was sought to address their demands. The workers had been protesting since July 10, demanding a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs  12,000 a month. They were also seeking adequate supply of PPE kits as they are frontline Covid warriors, involved in house-to-house surveys to trace those with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, Influenza-like illness, cold, cough, fever, comorbidities and travel history. They also identify people for quarantine, take swab tests, conduct health screenings at inter-state borders among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ASHA workers
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp