STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Jumbo in search of food electrocuted in Karnataka farmland, activists blame illegal settlers

The owner of the land has been absconding after the incident. Sources said that a similar death occurred in the nearby area last year too when another male elephant was electrocuted.

Published: 31st July 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Three-year-old male elephant was electrocuted in a farmland near Emmedoddi village in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district

Three-year-old male elephant was electrocuted in a farmland near Emmedoddi village in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. (Photo | Express)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, a three-year-old male elephant was electrocuted in a farmland near Emmedoddi village in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. Wildlife conservation activists have alleged that the encroachment of elephant corridors is resulting in such tragedies.

Sources in the forest department said that the elephant entered the agriculture field in search of food. The owner of the land has been absconding since the incident. Forest staff visited the spot. Sources said that a similar incident occurred in the nearby area last year too when another male elephant was electrocuted.

Wildlife conservation activist D V Gireesh told The New Indian Express that the man-animal conflict has become an unending issue due to the lack of commitment of the authorities. “The location where this elephant died lies between two reserve forests -- Kammanahalli and Churchegudda. Illegal settlers have been there for the last 50 years. Most of them are labourers in coffee estates. The area has been systematically encroached and more than half of the encroachers do not have a legal hold,” he said.

Gireesh said that the elephants that roam in the area are from Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. “These are the original elephant corridors for millions of years. But illegal settlers have encroached the corridor area. Due to the encroachment, the path has been cut off. There are farms on the elephant corridor. The conflict has intensified in the last 10 to 15 years. People are still settling here. Not only adjoining forests but even reserve forests are being encroached. These settlers have become successful in getting illegal electricity connections. Three elephants died in the last few years in this area itself. One man shot two elephants but he escaped. Forest officials failed to catch him,” he said.

Gireesh demanded that the government clear encroachments on the elephant corridor and take action against encroachers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chikkamagaluru Man-Animal Conflict elephant death
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp