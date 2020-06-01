ASHA worker sexually assaulted in Karnataka while returning home

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: An ASHA worker from Sringeri, Chikkamagaluru district, on Covid duty was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth. She described the incident on social media. “I was returning home when a youth blocked my path and tried to assault me. He dragged me forcibly, but I managed to escape and get home,” she said. The woman’s husband was out of town at the time, and only after he returned did the couple file a complaint at Sringeri police station.