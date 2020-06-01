STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No rebellion, just met Umesh Katti, Ramdas: MLA Murugesh Nirani

“While it is true that I met party leaders S A Ramdas and Umesh Katti, it was not to launch any political rebellion.

Murugesh Nirani| Express Photo/File.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following intense speculation that there is a rebellion brewing within the party, BJP former minister and MLA Murugesh Nirani on Sunday clarified, “While it is true that I met party leaders S A Ramdas and Umesh Katti, it was not to launch any political rebellion.Also, we met over ten weeks ago. It is true that the meeting was held at my house, but politics was not discussed.”

He said, “I am close to both Ramdas and Katti. I invited them for a meal and there is nothing unusual about it.” He also put out a message on social media sites to clarify his point. 

Nirani said, “I urge the BJP national president  and state leaders to accommodate Umesh Katti in the  ministry. He is our senior-most MLA.’’  Umesh Katti told TNIE, “I have been staying in my constituency and shuttling between my home, farm and factory. The CM had promised my brother Ramesh Katti the Lok Sabha ticket, but we were denied the opportunity.

Now, I have only asked for a Rajya Sabha seat. There is no question of rebelling, though there is some displeasure in some sections of the party.”  Katti said, “I have been an MLA for eight terms and minister for 13 years already. I still have politics left in me and I will become a CM  one day.”

