PM Modi pitches for advances in telemedicine, condemns attacks on healthcare professionals

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for advances in telemedicine and condemned the attack on doctors in the past. The PM's virtual pat on the back comes as a morale booster to healthcare professionals who have been facing several hardships amidst the fight against coronavirus

While virtually addressing the 25th foundation day of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, the PM called for maximum discussion and participation, advances in tele medicine, new models that will make telemedicine popular on a larger scale.

The PM also referred to the Make in India programme and said domestic manufacturers have supplied about 1 crore PPEs to COVID warriors and 1.25 crore N95 masks to all states

PM Modi stressed on the development of IT-related tools for heathier society and called it a necessity. The Arogya Setu app has been downloaded by 12 crore health-conscious people and it has been very helpful in the fight against COVID, he said.

Addressing mob attacks on doctors and healthcare personnel, the PM said that violence, abuse and rude behaviour of any kind is not acceptable. Steps have been taken to protect you from all forms of violence, and we have provided an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs for those on the frontline, he said.

"Medical council of India has been relaced by a new national medical commission by an act of the Parliament and will go a long way in improving the quality of medical education, bringing it at par with international standards", the PM said.