STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

PM Modi pitches for advances in telemedicine, condemns attacks on healthcare professionals

The PM also referred to the Make in India programme and said domestic manufacturers have supplied about 1 crore PPEs to COVID warriors and 1.25 crore N95 masks to all states

Published: 01st June 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for advances in telemedicine and condemned the attack on doctors in the past. The PM's virtual pat on the back comes as a morale booster to healthcare professionals who have been facing several hardships amidst the fight against coronavirus

While virtually addressing the 25th foundation day of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, the  PM called for maximum discussion and participation, advances in tele medicine, new models that will make telemedicine popular on a larger scale.

The PM also referred to the Make in India programme and said domestic manufacturers have supplied about 1 crore PPEs to COVID warriors and 1.25 crore N95 masks to all states

PM Modi stressed on the development of IT-related tools for heathier society and called it a necessity. The Arogya Setu app has been downloaded by 12 crore health-conscious people and it has been very helpful in the fight against COVID, he said.

Addressing mob attacks on doctors and healthcare personnel, the PM said that violence, abuse and rude behaviour of any kind is not acceptable. Steps have been taken to protect you from all forms of violence, and we have provided an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs for those on the frontline, he said.

"Medical council of India has been relaced by a new national medical commission by an act of the Parliament and will go a long way in improving the quality of medical education, bringing it at par with international standards", the PM said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Narendra Modi Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Healthcare workers
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp