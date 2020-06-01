Temples across Karnataka to open on June 8

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Temples across the state will reopen on June 8, announced Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary. He told TNIE that in a meeting with CM B S Yediyurappa, it was decided that temples would reopen on June 1.

However, after guidelines from the Centre, they decided to shift the date to June 8. Social distancing, temperature scanners, masks, soaps, sanitisers and all other precautionary measures will be taken, Poojary said. He added crowding and jathrasutsavs won’t be allowed. “Only the priest will be allowed into the sanctum sanctorum,” he said.