STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY hails Modi 2.0, hopeful of more funds for Karnataka

Says stringent lockdown curbed Covid spread; lists schemes, packages for State

Published: 02nd June 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Governor Vajubhai Vala greets Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during an event to mark the silver jubilee of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences on Monday. Two special Postal Day covers, sponsored by RGUHS, were released on the occasion. One of the special covers commemorates the contribution of the university towards the fight against Covid-19, while the other marks the 25th Foundation Day of the university

Governor Vajubhai Vala greets Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during an event to mark the silver jubilee of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences on Monday. Two special Postal Day covers, sponsored by RGUHS, were released on the occasion. One of the special covers commemorates the contribution of the university towards the fight against Covid-19, while the other marks the 25th Foundation Day of the university | EXPRESS

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hailing the many initiatives and achievements of the Narendra Modi government 2.0 as it completes one year, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa deemed the Prime Minister a ‘Kayaka Yogi’. Even as he spelt out various reforms, including the abolition of triple talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act, and abrogation of Article 370, Yediyurappa acknowledged that funds to Karnataka had been reduced, and hoped that the Centre would extend more financial assistance.

“State and central governments, as you know well, are facing a financial problem. I am 100 per cent confident that the Union government will release more money to Karnataka,” Yediyurappa responded to a question raised by TNIE over pending dues from the Centre. Giving the Modi wave full credit for the victory of 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yediyurappa said even heavyweights like Mallikarjuna Kharge, HD Deve Gowda and KH Muniyappa have washed away.

“Modi’s decision has played a decisive role in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in India. He has competently handled the huge challenge of combating a pandemic in a country with a population of 130 crore. He implemented the most stringent lockdown restrictions in the world to control the spread of Covid-19, and achieved remarkable success. India has been noticed globally for the measures it undertook to fight the virus,” Yediyurappa said, as he highlighted the economic stimulus package announced by the Union government as well as relief package announced by his government in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa listed Rs 1,869 crore as flood relief, inauguration of Kalaburagi airport, development of Shivamogga airport, approval and token allocation of Rs 1 crore towards the Bengaluru suburban train project, assistance for national highway development, announcement of Rs 3,085 crore for Belagavi-Dharwad, Mysuru-Kushalnagar, Shikaripura-Ranebennur railway lines, Rs 485 crore for a railway coach factory at Kolar, and assurance of doubling and electrification of all rail routes in Karnataka before 2022, as Modi 2.0 government’s contributions to Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka BS Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp