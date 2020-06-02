COVID-19 cases in Yadgir almost double that of Bengaluru

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Yadgir in Kalyan-Karnataka region had not reported a single case till early last month, and by May 17, had only five Covid-19 cases. With a sudden influx of migrants, mostly from Maharashtra, the district now has the highest number of active cases in the State. Almost double that of state capital Bengaluru, with 136 cases.

Since migrants returning from high-prevalence states is the major factor behind the sudden spike in numbers, people in the region are apprehensive about community spread. Except for those coming from Maharashtra, who will be subjected to seven days institutional quarantine, people from other states will be directly sent to home quarantine.

Sources said it has become difficult for the administration to manage a large number of people in institutional quarantine, so they were released even before test reports came in. Enforcement of home quarantine is also difficult, especially in villages.

“Many of those released early from institutional quarantine were later found to be positive. Health officials have to bring them back and admit them in designated hospitals. By the time they are traced and admitted, they would have met many people and exposed them to risk,” sources said.

As on Monday, the positive cases in the region went up to 1,087, nearly one-third of the total cases in the State. Over 700 cases in the region are of those returning from Maharashtra. The rate of discharge here is much lower compared to Bengaluru, Mysuru or even Belagavi. The number of discharges as on Monday was 250. Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said the situation would not have reached such a stage had the government allowed migrants to return to their home towns early.