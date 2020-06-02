STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 cases in Yadgir almost double that of Bengaluru

Sources said it has become difficult for the administration to manage a large number of people in institutional quarantine, so they were released even before test reports came in.

Published: 02nd June 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing goes for a toss as several commuters queue up to buy bus passes at Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru, on Monday | pandarinath b

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Yadgir in Kalyan-Karnataka region had not reported a single case till early last month, and by May 17, had only five Covid-19 cases. With a sudden influx of migrants, mostly from Maharashtra, the district now has the highest number of active cases in the State. Almost double that of state capital Bengaluru, with 136 cases.

Since migrants returning from high-prevalence states is the major factor behind the sudden spike in numbers, people in the region are apprehensive about community spread. Except for those coming from Maharashtra, who will be subjected to seven days institutional quarantine, people from other states will be directly sent to home quarantine.

Sources said it has become difficult for the administration to manage a large number of people in institutional quarantine, so they were released even before test reports came in. Enforcement of home quarantine is also difficult, especially in villages. 

“Many of those released early from institutional quarantine were later found to be positive. Health officials have to bring them back and admit them in designated hospitals. By the time they are traced and admitted, they would have met many people and exposed them to risk,” sources said.

As on Monday, the positive cases in the region went up to 1,087, nearly one-third of the total cases in the State. Over 700 cases in the region are of those returning from Maharashtra. The rate of discharge here is much lower compared to Bengaluru, Mysuru or even Belagavi. The number of discharges as on Monday was 250. Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said the situation would not have reached such a stage had the government allowed migrants to return to their home towns early. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yadgir Bengaluru COVID-19
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp