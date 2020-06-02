STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Critically ill COVID-19 patient in Hubballi cured after plasma therapy, say doctors at KIMS

The doctors approached another patient from Hubballi who had suffered from COVID-19 and recovered about a month ago. The 63-year-old agreed to donate his blood.

Published: 02nd June 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

KIMS Hospital, Hubballi

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Doctors at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) in Hubballi have successfully performed plasma therapy on a 64-year-old COVID-19 patient.

The patient from Bengeri in Hubballi had been to Mumbai with his family members in February. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai last month. On May 27, he was shifted to KIMS hospital and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.

As he was in a critical condition, doctors in KIMS found it difficult to treat him. They finally decided to go for plasma therapy. The doctors approached another patient from Hubballi who had suffered from COVID-19 and recovered about a month ago. The 63-year-old agreed to donate his blood.

Plasma was separated from the donor's blood at a cancer hospital in Navanagar and used for the treatment.

Dr Ramalingappa Antartani, director of KIMS hospital, said they gave 200 ml of plasma twice to the patient. For the last four days, the patient has shown signs of rapid improvement. He will be kept in the hospital for one more week before being discharged.

KIMS is the first institute and second hospital in the state to offer plasma therapy.

Till date, Dharwad district has reported 48 COVID-19 cases, of which 11 patients have recovered and 37 others are being treated at KIMS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hubballi KIMS Plasma therapy COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp