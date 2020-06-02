Critically ill COVID-19 patient in Hubballi cured after plasma therapy, say doctors at KIMS

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Doctors at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) in Hubballi have successfully performed plasma therapy on a 64-year-old COVID-19 patient.

The patient from Bengeri in Hubballi had been to Mumbai with his family members in February. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai last month. On May 27, he was shifted to KIMS hospital and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.

As he was in a critical condition, doctors in KIMS found it difficult to treat him. They finally decided to go for plasma therapy. The doctors approached another patient from Hubballi who had suffered from COVID-19 and recovered about a month ago. The 63-year-old agreed to donate his blood.

Plasma was separated from the donor's blood at a cancer hospital in Navanagar and used for the treatment.

Dr Ramalingappa Antartani, director of KIMS hospital, said they gave 200 ml of plasma twice to the patient. For the last four days, the patient has shown signs of rapid improvement. He will be kept in the hospital for one more week before being discharged.

KIMS is the first institute and second hospital in the state to offer plasma therapy.

Till date, Dharwad district has reported 48 COVID-19 cases, of which 11 patients have recovered and 37 others are being treated at KIMS.