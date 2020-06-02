Karnataka may weather the storm, monsoon by June 5

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a few days ago, Amphan hit the east, lashing West Bengal with ferocious rain. Now, Nisarga, an Amphan-like cyclone which has been brewing over the Arabian Sea, is expected to cross Maharashtra and the South Gujarat coast on June 3. While Amphan did not bother Karnataka, Nisarga may have some effect over the State. Wind speeds are expected to reach 65-75 kmph over east-central Arabian Sea and along the Karnataka- south Maharashtra coasts from Tuesday morning. With this, an alert for the states, including Karnataka, has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The rains which Bengaluru and the state are experiencing now are because of the cyclone and also are part of the pre-monsoon showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Into this gloomy scenario comes the cheering forecast that the South-West Monsoon will hit the Karnataka coast by June 5. The monsoon arrived in Kerala on Monday, marking the commencement of the fourmonth- long rainfall season, the IMD said.

The country receives 75 per cent of its rainfall from the South-West Monsoon during June to September. It is not only crucial for farming in the country, but also for replenishing the reservoirs, and more importantly to the economy, which is still largely dependent on agriculture. Geeta Agnihotri, Director incharge, IMD-Bengaluru, told The New Indian Express that the date for the monsoon to hit Kerala was forecast to be June 5, but was later revised to June 1. Now since the conditions are favourable, it will hit the Karnataka coast by June 5. According to the weatherman, if it rains for five consecutive days and the winds are also favourable, then the onset of monsoon is announced.

Fishermen warned

“At present it has not entered the State. The present rise in temperatures in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are part of the pre-monsoon period,” Geeta said.The IMD stated that the monsoon has advanced into entire south Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, remaining parts of Maldives area, most parts of Kerala and Mahe, and some parts of Tamil Nadu. It has advised fishermen not to venture into sea as squally weather and wind speed reaching 65 kmph are likely to prevail along and off Karnataka coast. It has also forecast rainfall for the next five days from June 1.