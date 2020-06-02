STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka may weather the storm, monsoon by June 5

Just  a few days ago, Amphan hit the east, lashing West Bengal with ferocious rain.

Published: 02nd June 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

cyclone nisarga, fishing boats, maharashtra cyclone

Fishing boats seen anchored at a shore following a warning by Indian Meteorological Department IMD for fishermen not to enter the Arabian Sea for the next two days as a precaution against cyclone 'Nisarga' at Uttan beach in Thane Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a few days ago, Amphan hit the east, lashing West Bengal with ferocious rain. Now, Nisarga, an Amphan-like cyclone which has been brewing over the Arabian Sea, is expected to cross Maharashtra and the South Gujarat coast on June 3. While Amphan did not bother Karnataka, Nisarga may have some effect over the State. Wind speeds are expected to reach 65-75 kmph over east-central Arabian Sea and along the Karnataka- south Maharashtra coasts from Tuesday morning. With this, an alert for the states, including Karnataka, has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The rains which Bengaluru and the state are experiencing now are because of the cyclone and also are part of the pre-monsoon showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Into this gloomy scenario comes the cheering forecast that the South-West Monsoon will hit the Karnataka coast by June 5. The monsoon arrived in Kerala on Monday, marking the commencement of the fourmonth- long rainfall season, the IMD said.

The country receives 75 per cent of its rainfall from the South-West Monsoon during June to September. It is not only crucial for farming in the country, but also for replenishing the reservoirs, and more importantly to the economy, which is still largely dependent on agriculture. Geeta Agnihotri, Director incharge, IMD-Bengaluru, told The New Indian Express that the date for the monsoon to hit Kerala was forecast to be June 5, but was later revised to June 1. Now since the conditions are favourable, it will hit the Karnataka coast by June 5. According to the weatherman, if it rains for five consecutive days and the winds are also favourable, then the onset of monsoon is announced.

Fishermen warned

“At present it has not entered the State. The present rise in temperatures in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are part of the pre-monsoon period,” Geeta said.The IMD stated that the monsoon has advanced into entire south Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, remaining parts of Maldives area, most parts of Kerala and Mahe, and some parts of Tamil Nadu. It has advised fishermen not to venture into sea as squally weather and wind speed reaching 65 kmph are likely to prevail along and off Karnataka coast. It has also forecast rainfall for the next five days from June 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nisarga cyclone Arabian Sea Karnataka
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp