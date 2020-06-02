No time for dissent in BJP: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as murmurs of dissent grow loud among BJP MLAs, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said he was too busy with the administration to comment on it. As if to waive of reports of growing dissidence from MLAs, Yediyurappa said he was currently focused on containing the spread of Covid-19. “My job is to ensure the development of the state and containing Covid-19 spread. I am busy with that. I will not break my head over other things. I will not react or comment about other things,” Yediyurappa responded to a question over dissenting MLAs huddling in one meeting after another.

‘Not met Katti in recent past’

In Mysuru, BJP MLA and former minister S A Ramadas said he did not participate in any separate meeting with party leader Umesh Katti in the recent past. Clarifying that his photos with Katti doing rounds in a section of the media had been taken during a meeting in January.

“I had met Katti in January and also called on Murugesh Nirani at his office for a tea”, he said.Ramadas said he will not quit the party even if he retires from active politics and clarified that he has not been involved in any sort of anti-party activities in the past 30 years.Terming Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as a “fatherly figure”, he said he has always taken his suggestions and advice.

