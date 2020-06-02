STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reason to cheer! 110 patients discharged in Karnataka in one day

Just a day after the State saw its highest daily spike in cases, there was some good news — the number of daily discharges in Karnataka touched a high of 110.

Passengers boarding the Yesvantpur-Shimoga Express on Monday in Bengaluru | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a day after the State saw its highest daily spike in cases, there was some good news — the number of daily discharges in Karnataka touched a high of 110. The number included 35 from Raichur, 18 from Yadgir, 14 from Bidar, four from Chikkamagaluru, 16 from Belagavi, two from Shivamogga, 10 from Dakshina Kannada, six from Bengaluru Urban, one from Koppal, one from Chikkaballapura and three from other states. 

Three policemen tested positive — a 43-year-old cop from JJR Nagar police station in Padarayanapura, and two from Chamarajpet police station — a 27-year-old with a travel history to Maharashtra and a 28-year-old whose contact history is being traced. In all, 187 coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients to 3,408 in Karnataka. Bengaluru Urban recorded one death — a 90-year-old man who was admitted on April 24 and shifted to the ICU due to desaturation on May 22. He suffered sepsis along with multiple organ failure, and died on Sunday. This takes the toll to 52. 

On Monday, 114 cases were travellers from Maharashtra, and contacts of 45 cases are still being traced. Two travellers from Gujarat tested positive, one from Rajasthan and three from UAE. Udupi saw a new spike with 73 cases, 33 of whom are patients from Maharashtra. Bengaluru Urban saw the second highest number with 28 new patients, 22 of whom are from Maharashtra, one from Rajasthan, and two whose contacts are being traced.

Kalaburagi saw a jump of 24 cases from Maharashtra. The situation was similar in Hassan with 15 of 16 cases from Maharashtra, and in Mandya, 13 of 15 cases came from the neighbouring state. Shivamogga reported 9 cases, Chikkaballapura four, Ballari three, Bidar, Bagalkote and Dharwad two each, and Vijayapura, Kolar, Haveri and Ramanagara one each. Four are SARI cases, two are ILI cases, and two are from containment zones.

