Wife raises funds for ambulance driver’s rites by pledging mangalsutra

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: An ambulance driver’s wife in Gadag district had to pledge her mangalsutra to perform the last rites of her husband. The matter has now drawn the attention of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who telephoned the driver’s wife on Monday and assured her help. The incident was reported in Konnur village near Naragund on May 27 when Umesh Hadagali, a driver attached to 108 Ambulance died of heart attack while on duty. Family sources said he has been working day and night without getting leave. Moreover, he was not paid salary for over three months.

A helpless Jyoti, Umesh’s wife, tried to arrange money but could not as most in the village too were facing a financial crisis. Jyoti said, “We have been struggling to make ends meet. My husband left for work at 8 am and we got a call from his office about his illness around 9 am on May 27. We took him to Ramadurga hospital, but the hospital authorities asked us to take him to Dharwad. He died on the way. I had no money,” she said. Gadag Deputy Commissioner MG Hiremath said, “I have asked the district health officer to look into the matter.”