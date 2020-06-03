Act against absentee Hopcoms staffers: CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The horticulture department will take disciplinary action against 150 absentee employees of Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms) in the state. CM BS Yediyurappa directed officials to take action against the staffers as only 250 out of 550 Hopcoms stores are functional.

Addressing officials at the review meeting of agriculture, horticulture and sericulture departments, the CM said that most of the districts in the state have received good rainfall and there is no drinking water problem. Permission should not be granted to drill new borewells, he said.

The CM told officials to cancel deputations in agriculture and horticulture departments. Since additional seeds were purchased and distributed last year, the farmers are demanding additional seeds this year too. During the lockdown, the department has established state food chain management cell and agri war room.

Grievances regarding availability of equipment, sale of produces and transport have been resolved, said agriculture minister B C Patil. He told officials to reclaim the encroached government lands after a drone survey in regard to mulberry plantation area is completed.

Funds released

Yediyurappa has released Rs 666 crore of relief amount to maize and flower growers through online transaction. He had a telephonic conversation with a farmer and got confirmation on the payment. The CM had earlier announced a special economic package for farmers, weavers and others hit by the lockdown.