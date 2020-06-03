STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: 388 Cases added, influx a worry

On Tuesday, a record 388 positive cases were registered, with more than 300 cases being Maharashtra returnees.

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

A visitor is screened at the entrance of a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For a state which has managed to keep Covid-19 cases down and even earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the surge in numbers due to the influx of people from the worst-affected Maharashtra is turning out to be a big headache. On Tuesday, a record 388 positive cases were registered, with more than 300 cases being Maharashtra returnees. Udupi and Kalaburgi districts saw the highest number of cases with 150 and 100, respectively in a single day. With this, the total count in the state now stands at 3,796.

While the state is expecting more number of cases in the coming days, a total of 1,64,955 families, whose registrations have been approved on the Seva Sindhu portal as of May 25, are expected to return from the neighbouring state, according to data released by the state Covid war room. 

On Tuesday, of the 150 cases in Udupi, 148 were returnees from Maharashtra, while the other two had returned from Goa and Andhra Pradesh. In Kalaburgi, all the 100 cases were Maharashtra returnees. In Belagavi district, with the third highest number of 51 cases, 46 had returned from that state while others were returnees from Gujarat and Delhi, and one contact is being traced. All the 16 cases in Raichur too are Maharashtra returnees.

While Bengaluru Urban saw 12 cases, six of them are contacts of previous patients, three patients’ contacts are still being traced and three were Delhi returnees. Bidar recorded 10 cases, while Hassan and Bagalkot registered nine cases each. Here too, all were Maharashtra returnees. 

75 discharged across state, tally now 1,403

Davanagere saw seven new cases, where five were contacts of previous patients and one is a Maharashtra returnee while the contact of the other patient is being traced. Yadgir had five cases followed by Mandya with four cases, and all were Maharashtra returnees. In Vijaypura, three had returned from the neighbouring state and one was from the containment zone.

Dharwad, with two cases, had returnees from Rajasthan while Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur, with two cases each, had Maharashtra returnees. The one case in Haveri too had returned from the neighbouring state while in Kolar, one case was a Bengaluru Urban returnee. As regards testing, 14,812 samples were tested on Tuesday of which 13,915 were negative and 388 positive.

There were 75 patients discharged with Mandya leading at 20 followed by 15 from Dharwad, 11 from Ballari, nine from Belagavi, five each from Uttara Kannada and Tumakuru, four in Kolar and three each in Haveri and Vijayapura. So far, 1,403 have been discharged in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Karnataka Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp