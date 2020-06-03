Karnataka: 388 Cases added, influx a worry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For a state which has managed to keep Covid-19 cases down and even earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the surge in numbers due to the influx of people from the worst-affected Maharashtra is turning out to be a big headache. On Tuesday, a record 388 positive cases were registered, with more than 300 cases being Maharashtra returnees. Udupi and Kalaburgi districts saw the highest number of cases with 150 and 100, respectively in a single day. With this, the total count in the state now stands at 3,796.

While the state is expecting more number of cases in the coming days, a total of 1,64,955 families, whose registrations have been approved on the Seva Sindhu portal as of May 25, are expected to return from the neighbouring state, according to data released by the state Covid war room.

On Tuesday, of the 150 cases in Udupi, 148 were returnees from Maharashtra, while the other two had returned from Goa and Andhra Pradesh. In Kalaburgi, all the 100 cases were Maharashtra returnees. In Belagavi district, with the third highest number of 51 cases, 46 had returned from that state while others were returnees from Gujarat and Delhi, and one contact is being traced. All the 16 cases in Raichur too are Maharashtra returnees.

While Bengaluru Urban saw 12 cases, six of them are contacts of previous patients, three patients’ contacts are still being traced and three were Delhi returnees. Bidar recorded 10 cases, while Hassan and Bagalkot registered nine cases each. Here too, all were Maharashtra returnees.

75 discharged across state, tally now 1,403

Davanagere saw seven new cases, where five were contacts of previous patients and one is a Maharashtra returnee while the contact of the other patient is being traced. Yadgir had five cases followed by Mandya with four cases, and all were Maharashtra returnees. In Vijaypura, three had returned from the neighbouring state and one was from the containment zone.

Dharwad, with two cases, had returnees from Rajasthan while Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur, with two cases each, had Maharashtra returnees. The one case in Haveri too had returned from the neighbouring state while in Kolar, one case was a Bengaluru Urban returnee. As regards testing, 14,812 samples were tested on Tuesday of which 13,915 were negative and 388 positive.

There were 75 patients discharged with Mandya leading at 20 followed by 15 from Dharwad, 11 from Ballari, nine from Belagavi, five each from Uttara Kannada and Tumakuru, four in Kolar and three each in Haveri and Vijayapura. So far, 1,403 have been discharged in the state.