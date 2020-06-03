STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Government mulls reopening schools from July 1

The admission process can begin before that - June 8 — as per a circular by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government seems to be considering reopening schools from July 1 for the new academic year 2020-2021. This follows a meeting with department officials on Monday. 

However, the dates will be finalised after getting feedback from all stakeholders — which includes parents.

The admission process can begin before that - June 8 — as per a circular by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. As per the tentative schedule,  Classes 4  to 7 will begin on July 1, Classes 1 to 3 on July 15 and Classes 8 to 10 on July 15 (owing to the SSLC Board examination which will end only on July 4), and pre-primary classes on July 20.

The Karnataka Government has proposed three models of resumption of classes for the new academic year — ensure social distancing and hold classes as usual; divide the entire strength of class into two batches of morning (8 am - 12 noon) and afternoon (1 pm - 5 pm); hold classes for various grades on alternate days.
All primary, higher primary and high school heads, teachers, parents and school management committee members/SDMC members need to convene a meeting and give a feedback on the proposed models and schedule. Private and unaided schools are expected to open on June 5 for eliciting suggestions from parents and stakeholders. 

Schools elicit parents’ suggestions on safety

The suggestions to be collected are regarding safety measures that can be taken during the classes -- principals, teacher and staff have to be present in school.  They have to meet again from June 10 to 12 and collect opinions about reopening of schools. Their decision has to be uploaded on SATS (student achievement tracking system) by June 15.

Likewise, the government schools will convene a meeting about school reopening from June 10 to 12 and submit the proceedings on SATS on June 15. However, in government schools, principals need to be present also on June 5 and 6 and put safety measures in place in preparation for the upcoming academic year.

Back to School

  • The State Govt proposes, Classes 4-7 will begin on July 1; Classes 1-3 and Classes 8-10 on July 15; Pre-primary to start on July 20
  • Reopening Dates to be finalised following feedback from all stakeholders, including parents
  • Admission process can begin by June 8, as per a circular from minister S Suresh Kumar
