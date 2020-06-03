STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka PUC exam: Tentative list of revised exam centres and student details out

Final list to be out on June 7; students supposed to produce the list at exam centre

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre University Education has uploaded a tentative list carrying details about the students willing to write their pending PUC English exam at their native place on its website www.pue.kar.nic.in on June 3.

However, principals will be given time to make necessary changes, if any, to the list up to June 5.

The final list with students and their revised exam centre will be uploaded on the department’s website on June 7.

Similarly, the tentative list of students from other states wanting to give their exams at a centre in a border district of Karnataka will be out on the website on June 5. The principals of such colleges will get a day’s time to make amendments. The final list will be posted on June 7.

Students are directed to download a copy of the final list and produce the same at the exam centre.

