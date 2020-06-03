NDRF team reaches Kodagu district

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A National Disaster Response Team of 25 people reached Kodagu district on Tuesday and will be in Madikeri during monsoon. The team is likely to stay in the district till August-end. The team members are from the 10th Battalion of the NDRF and arrived from Andhra Pradesh.

The team is headed by Commanding Officer R K Upadhyaya. The team has been sent to the district following a request from Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy. The NDRF team is likely to conduct mock rescue operations. Following the 2018 floods in Kodagu, the district administration is taking all precautionary steps. The NDRF and the Karnataka Civil Defence Quick Response Team have actively involved themselves in rescue operations during monsoon across Kodagu district since 2018.