No more paper, CM will hit ‘OK’ on e-files only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid-19 times call for abundant caution and technology is bridging the physical distance in many aspects. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has now instructed officials that henceforth, no physical files should be brought to his office, and instead, the officials concerned should send files for clearance only on the e-office software.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, ministers and their secretaries, the CM has pointed out that as of May 2019, the e-office software has been implemented in the State Secretariat and all communication between the CMO and the Secretariat is already being done on the software.

In the light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, henceforth, files should be submitted through the software. It should also be installed in the offices of all ministers and communication should be through this, the CM has said.

From January 1 this year, heads of all departments, Regional Commissioners, district Deputy Commissioners, CEOs of Zilla Panchayats, Police Commissioners and Deputy Conservators of Forest have already started using the software for official communication.