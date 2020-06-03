STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Quarantine effective, 41% cases in Karnataka from isolation centres

Experts said that this indicates how important quarantining is in the current situation of people coming in from all states.

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

As per the latest quarantine rules, symptomatic travellers on arrival will be institutional quarantined for seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine, if they test negative. | PIC: ASHISH KRISHNA HP

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 41 per cent or 1,398 cases of the total 3,408 Covid-positives in Karnataka as on June 1 are those housed at quarantine centres across the state, showed data from the Health and Family Welfare Department. These include domestic and international travellers whose swabs were taken on arrival, as well as primary and secondary contacts of confirmed patients.

Experts said that this indicates how important quarantining is in the current situation of people coming in from all states. Dr MK Sudarshan, a public health expert who is also a member of one of the Covid-19 committees advising the state government, said, “Most of these cases are of people from Maharashtra and from big cities like Mumbai and Pune. They are largely asymptomatic and have been institutionally quarantined and subsequently home quarantined after testing negative.

Under the circumstance, we can only conduct more tests, declare results and extend home quarantine to 14 days if required for those returning from Maharashtra. Home quarantine has by far been very effective in Karnataka.” Majority of these Covid-positive cases from quarantine centres are from Yadgir with 282 positives. The district has the third-highest number of positive patients in the state with 285 cases as of June 1. The state has 1,542 quarantine centres, which are currently housing around 15,000 people. Of these, 150 centres, including over 100 hotels, are in Bengaluru.

In all, 78 people in Bengaluru Urban district tested positive from quarantine centres, of the total 385 positive cases as on Monday. Other districts with a significant number of people testing positive from quarantine centres are Kalaburagi 184, Hassan 144, Chikkaballapur 126, Davanagere 112 and Vijayapura 90. Maharashtra travellers alone account for 1,822 cases.

As per the latest quarantine rules, symptomatic travellers on arrival will be institutional quarantined for seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine, if they test negative. Asymptomatic travellers are sent to 14-day home quarantine. But asymptomatic travellers from Maharashtra are sent for seven-day institutional quarantine and seven-day home quarantine.

PATIENTS TESTED POSITIVE IN QUARANTINE CENTRES

Haveri - 3
Yadagir -282
Kalaburagi - 184
Chikkamagaluru - 16
Gadag - 24
Udupi - 53
Mysuru - 5
Chikkaballapur - 126
Chitradurga - 37
Bengaluru Urban - 78
Hassan - 144
Davanagere - 112
Ballari - 37
Belagavi - 76
Tumakuru - 18
Koppal - 3
Bengaluru Rural - 6
Vijayapura - 90
Uttara Kannada - 41
Dakshina Kannada - 63
Total - 1,398

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Covid-19
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp