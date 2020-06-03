Rajya Sabha polls raise political heat in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the state is set to witness hectic political activity in the next two weeks. Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state will be held on June 19 and the last date for filing nominations is June 9. The RS polls have been necessitated as tenure of Rajeev Gowda and B K Hariprasad of Congress, Prabhakar Kore of BJP and Kupendra Reddy of JDS will end June 25.

While the parties are yet to decide on candidates, lobbying has started in the BJP, which can easily win two of the four seats. It is not clear if the party will field a third candidate too or support an independent.



KPCC president-elect D K Shivakumar is said to be keen on suporting JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda. Sources pointed out that such a move will help him have a better rapport with the JDS and more importantly, the dominant Vokkaliga community.