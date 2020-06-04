STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM directs PWD to recruit engineering graduates

Unemployed engineering graduates in the state may soon get appointed as trainees at the Public Works Department.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unemployed engineering graduates in the state may soon get appointed as trainees at the Public Works Department. As the process of recruiting engineers in the department is delayed, CM BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday issued this direction to PWD officials.

A senior PWD officer said the CM suggested this during a review meeting. They will now have to prepare a detailed proposal for its implementation. “It is a good suggestion as it gives engineering graduates an opportunity to gain experience of working with the department. The job is paid but they will not be recruited in the department,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the CM also directed the officials to identify state government offices in Bengaluru within a month and take necessary measures to shift them to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. He also instructed officials to complete construction of Shivamogga airport within one year. The department has taken a decision to upgrade 1,650 km village roads in districts and also upgrade 10,110 km district roads into state highways.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp