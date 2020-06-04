CM directs PWD to recruit engineering graduates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unemployed engineering graduates in the state may soon get appointed as trainees at the Public Works Department. As the process of recruiting engineers in the department is delayed, CM BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday issued this direction to PWD officials.

A senior PWD officer said the CM suggested this during a review meeting. They will now have to prepare a detailed proposal for its implementation. “It is a good suggestion as it gives engineering graduates an opportunity to gain experience of working with the department. The job is paid but they will not be recruited in the department,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the CM also directed the officials to identify state government offices in Bengaluru within a month and take necessary measures to shift them to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. He also instructed officials to complete construction of Shivamogga airport within one year. The department has taken a decision to upgrade 1,650 km village roads in districts and also upgrade 10,110 km district roads into state highways.