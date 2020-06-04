Lokayukta junks complaint against Siddaramaiah alleging embezzlement of Indira Canteen funds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta has dismissed the complaint against then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and then Minister for large scale industries KJ George in relation to embezzlement of funds over construction of Indira Canteens in the city and supply of food to these canteens.

Declaring that no independent evidence was provided by the complainant in support of his allegations, the Lokayukta dismissed the complaint against the first two accused Siddaramaiah and George, saying that the accounts section of the BBMP has to answer to the allegations.

The Lokayukta, however, kept pending the complaint against IFS officer Manoj Rajan, the then Chief Conservator of Forests, and passed an order impleading the Commissioner of BBMP as one of the respondents. The Lokayukta has sought comments from Ranjan and the Commissioner of BBMP by July 15, 2020.

In the complaint filed before Lokayukta, Ganesh Singh, a resident of Shastri Nagar in the city, alleged that Siddaramaiah, George and Ranjan had misappropriated government money by creating false bills in connection with the consumption of food at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru.