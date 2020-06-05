14-day quarantine for asymptomatic Maharashtra travellers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday extended home quarantine of all travellers entering the state, from 7 days to 14 days. Home quarantine for special categories such as death in the family, pregnant women, children aged below 10, elders aged above 60, serious illness and human distress coming from Maharashtra and are asymptomatic, has been extended from 14 to 21 days. The remaining rules for inter-state travellers from other states and business people remain the same.