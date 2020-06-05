STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona claims four lives in Karnataka, highest in 24 hours

Deaths reported from Davanagere, Gadag, Bengaluru Urban; 4,320 total cases 

Published: 05th June 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| EPS/Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state recorded 4 more deaths due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 57. This is the highest number of deaths announced in the last 24 hours. They include one man from Gadag, one woman from Davangere and two women from Bengaluru Urban districts. A 44-year-old man from Gadag was diagnosed with Influenza Like Illness, fever, cough, diabetes and urinary tract infection. He was admitted in Gadag but was shifted to Hubballi-Dharwad as his condition worsened. He died on Thursday, the same day he was shifted, due to sepsis and bronchopneumonia.

An 83-year old woman with chest pain was admitted in Davangere on May 31 and died on the same day due to severe acidosis and renal failure. She tested positive later. Bengaluru Urban saw two deaths. A 65-year-old woman with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, who had fever and cough, died on June 3 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and tested positive later. In the second case, a 60-year-old woman with SARI, fever, vomiting, hypertension and diabetes admitted on June 3, died on the same day due to respiratory failure and tested positive later.

There were 257 cases reported, with a major chunk of 92 cases from Udupi which has now crossed its 500 mark. The total number of cases in the district stands at 564. Karnataka’s tally is now 4,320. Two super-spreader patients in Raichur have spread the virus to 47 people in total.  In the state, 149 of the 257 cases were returnees from Maharashtra. Mandya and Hassan saw the third highest number of cases on Thursday, with 15 fresh patients each, all from Maharashtra.

Davanagere saw 13 cases, where all but two cases were primary contacts of former patients. Belagavi was the sixth highest with 12 cases, 11 of whom came from Maharashtra. Bengaluru was the seventh highest with nine cases. Dakshina Kannada saw four cases while Chikkaballapur and Gadag saw two cases each and one case each was reported each from Vijayapura, Mysuru, Ballari, Tumakuru and Haveri.

District profile

Udupi
Most of those who tested positive are Maharashtra-returnees, a large number of who work in the hotel industry in Mumbai and other cities in the neighbouring state. All 92 people who  tested positive on Thursday are Maharashtra-returnees.
Kalaburgi
The sudden influx of migrant workers and their families returning home from Maharashtra and Telangana led to a surge in positive cases in the district, which reported its first Covid-19 death in India on March 10.
B’luru Urban
Incoming international and inter-state travellers are the major cause for the spread of the virus. Most positive cases are concentrated in a few areas, which are declared containment zones.
Yadgir
A green zone till early May, numbers here suddenly surged in the last 2-3 weeks, mainly due to Maharashtra and Telangana-returnees.
Raichur
Migrants returning from Maharashtra and Telangana was the major reason for increase in cases here. A large number who came in contact with migrant workers too have tested positive.
Mandya
Those returning from Maharashtra contributed to the positives significantly. Initial cases had links to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi. Many from the district who returned had settled in Maharashtra and worked there as auto drivers, hotel workers, gardeners and bouncers.
Belagavi
Most positive cases here had links to the Tablighi Jamaat event and returnees from Maharashtra. Lack of proper management of quarantine facilities is a concern here. 
Hassan
A large number of people from Channarayapatna taluk who work in hotels and run small businesses in Maharashtra returned to the district. The maximum number of Hassan cases are from this taluk.
Davangere
Most of who tested positive are those who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March. An onion trader from Bagalkote was among the super-spreaders in the state, and Maharashtra-returnees too contributed to surge.
Bidar
The Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in early March was the major reason for positive cases in this district. Returnees from Maharashtra and Telangana too contributed to the numbers.

TAGS
Covid-19 Karnataka death
Coronavirus
Comments

